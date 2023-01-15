A television program sharing the wonders of Whyalla is set to air on commercial TV in next month, in a move local council hopes will attract workers to relocate to the regional city rather the fly in and out.
Television program Our Town will screen on 7TWO on February 5, after film crews spent days travelling around the region, interviewing locals and seeing the best Whyalla had to offer.
Council worked closely with the show's creators to tell the story of economic opportunity playing out in the steel city, and exploring what Whyalla has to offer for those considering a sea change or a job in emerging industries.
"There are several once-in-a-generation projects on the horizon and it's critical we attract people to live and work in Whyalla, rather than flying-in and flying-out," a council spokesperson said.
"We know that we can't rely on jobs alone to attract people to relocate to Whyalla for these projects, so this program... is a key aspect of this attraction strategy."
Among those projects expected to bring billions of investment and many more jobs into the city were a green hydrogen facility to the city's north and a hydrogen export hub at Point Bonython. GFG Alliance had also announced plans to massively expand its green steel mining and production in the region over the coming decade.
"The producers had seen a lot of media coverage about Whyalla over recent years and identified a good-quality growth story to tell for Whyalla," a council spokesperson said.
"They were interested in not only the city in general, but the major hydrogen projects and GFG Alliance's vision for the future."
The production visited a variety of locations and businesses during filming in October and November 2022. This included the Whyalla Wings airport event, the jetty and foreshore, the Whyalla Steelworks, Ada Ryan Gardens and South Middleback Ranges.
"They interviewed representatives from the local community, council, GFG Alliance, the state government, tourism industry and HiLT CRC, aimed at highlighting why people would want to live and work in the city..." a council spokesperson said.
"Council was involved from the inception of the program, helping the producers identify the story that could be told, and assisting with ideas for locations and talent."
