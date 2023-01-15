Whyalla News

Whyalla council prepares for move to old high school

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 18 2023 - 3:15pm, first published January 16 2023 - 7:30am
The Whyalla Civic Building needs to be demolished or renovated within two years. Picture supplied.

Council is still working through the logistics and planning of its temporary move from the Civic Building to the former Edward John Eyre High School, a spokesperson has said.

