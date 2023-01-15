Council is still working through the logistics and planning of its temporary move from the Civic Building to the former Edward John Eyre High School, a spokesperson has said.
The move is expected to take place in the first quarter of this year, after engineers last year informed council the civic building would need to be renovated or demolished due to significant structural issues.
The future of the Civic Building, and the long-term location of council operations, would be determined following community consultation. A decision on the building's future was expected within two years.
"Council continues to work through the logistics of the move to the former Edward John Eyre High School site and the next steps for the Civic Building," the spokesperson said.
"Council will provide more detailed updates to the community as soon as more definite next steps and timing are determined."
"The community will also be included in extensive engagement regarding the long-term home for council and the future of the current Civic Building."
