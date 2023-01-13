A major local employer has taken in summer students as it seeks to build a skilled young workforce to achieve its ambitious plans in the region.
Fourteen university students are currently participating in vacation placements in Whyalla, after GFG Alliance accepted them into its Mining Primary Steel businesses in Whyalla, known locally as SIMEC Mining Iron Ore and Liberty Primary Steel.
"Vacation students are a key component of our talent pipelines, with the objective being for vacation students to seek a graduate opportunity within our business on completion of their university degree," Bianca Standing said, who heads up organisational development for GFG Alliance businesses in the region.
The vacation students come as Liberty's Whyalla Steelworks expanded its apprentice intake last year, from 20 in previous years to 38 in 2022, with local MD Tony Swiericzuk describing apprentices and trainees as "critical to the success of the company."
"There's the new transformation assets that we've got to bring in are a whole new skillset, with modern technology," he said, speaking at the Whyalla Business and Tourism Awards late last year.
The number of apprentices may grow again in 2023, Ms Standing said.
"This is still to be finalised but we are aiming for a considerable boost in regards to our apprentice intake in 2023," she said.
The hiring of more skilled young workers is seen as vital to GFG Alliance's plans to scale up its green steel mining and production in the region. Those plans could bring a four-fold increase in jobs over the decade, said Executive Chairman Sanjeev Gupta.
The expansion plans present Whyalla's young people with a big chance, Mr Swiericzuk said.
"The youth entering our GFG intake pipeline today, and in the future, will have the incredible opportunity to participate in the transition to green steel, cementing the community and the industry for many generations to come," he said.
The 14 vacation students who joined local SIMEC and Liberty operations this month are in their penultimate year of university study ranging across engineering disciplines.
During their three-month vacation program, they are assigned to a relevant area of the business to apply their theoretical knowledge, gain experience in an operational setting and work on projects.
Ms Standing said the vacation students' arrival demonstrated the business's commitment to rebuilding talent pipelines and subsequently building future capability.
The vacation program is a key feeder to GFG's graduate programs, another key element of the pipeline programs.
"Seeing these students coming in gives the business a real lift," Ms Standing said.
"The vacation student program generates real excitement in the workplace as we see the potential progression into positions within the graduate program for these bright students."
The vacation students are generally studying engineering but other disciplines such as finance, procurement, IT, Safety and HR will be included going forward.
Mechanical engineering vacation student Abhishek Menon said it was exciting to be working with Liberty for the summer.
"I am really enjoying being part of the vac program and being involved in the operation, working on projects and am excited to be part of the problem-solving team," he said.
