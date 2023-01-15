One of Whyalla's brightest students has wasted no time starting the next stage of her education, just a few short months after achieving one her school's best ATAR scores.
Bree Collins received an ATAR of 89.55 - the second best at Whyalla Secondary College for 2023. It's an achievement that surprised even her, after knuckling down extra hard for senior year.
"I was very shocked, I did try this year and I was aiming high, but when I saw that I got in the 80s I was very surprised," Ms Collins said.
Reflecting on how well she'd done, Bree was reluctant to give up her academic momentum and decided to go straight into university online. She started a bachelor's degree in business at University of South Australia last week.
"The idea of taking a gap year was a bit interesting but I didn't know if I'd want to go back after taking that time off! So I thought I might as well just keep going so I can finish as early as I can," Ms Collins said.
Ms Collins' pathway into university reflects the way education is changing, where access to tertiary courses at school gave her more certainty about what she wanted to do at university. She said doing uni subjects marketing and consumer behaviour at school fired her interest.
"I did school subjects in business, design and tech, food and hospitality, and then I did the accelerate program, which was two uni subjects."
"I've always been interested in business. Doing the two uni subjects, they were focussed around marketing, and I really enjoyed them. So I thought I might as well give them a shot, see how it goes."
Schools are increasingly offering tertiary or vocational pathways as alternative credits so South Australian kids can achieve SACE completion by learning in a way that suits them best.
Reflecting on her experiences at school in the last few years, Ms Collins gives credit to the teachers at Whyalla Secondary College.
"The teachers are all wonderful. They are so supportive. I definitely would not have been able to get the score that I got this year without them," she said.
"In particular the two teachers I had this year Ms Kober and Mr Paveltish were very supportive of everything that I did."
The $100 million Whyalla Secondary College opened in 2022 - Ms Collins is part of its first ever graduating senior year. She said moving to the new school from Edward John Eyre High was an adjustment and "it took everyone a while to settle in."
"The school was really, really good. The facilities were really good."
Currently studying and travelling in the Barossa with family as her younger brother competes in a cricket carnival, Ms Collins said she was enjoying the freedom and flexibility of learning online at university. When prompted, she had one piece of advice for school students entering year 12 in 2023.
"Keep motivated and keep pushing through no matter what, because at the end you'll really appreciate everything that you put into it."
