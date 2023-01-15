Whyalla News

Top Whyalla student "surprised herself" with high ATAR

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 17 2023 - 11:29am, first published January 16 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Collins scored a batter ATAR than she expected, and has gone straight into university. Picture supplied.

One of Whyalla's brightest students has wasted no time starting the next stage of her education, just a few short months after achieving one her school's best ATAR scores.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.