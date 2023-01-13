The first drag racing event of the new year will burn rubber in Whyalla this weekend, with two youngsters getting their start in a new bike class designed to give the next generation a start in motorsport.
The latest club championship round at the Steel City Drags - currently the only drag strip operating in South Australia - drops the clutch Saturday, January 21.
Entrants from Mildura, Port Lincoln, Adelaide, Portland, Murray Bridge and more, would bring upwards of 50 vehicles to take part in the EP's first big motorsport event of 2023.
Young bike racers Lawrence Raschella and Lucas Bergamin would also take to the strip in the newly introduced junior bike category, which premieres for the first time in South Australia.
Racers from age eight to 16 can compete on bikes of 300cc or less in the new race class, which organisers said had been years in the making. Insiders believe the category will make drag racing more accessible due to its lower costs when compared with buying or building a drag car.
"It's been a pretty hard push from the motorsport community to get them involved and get the category introduced," Steel City Drags president Archie Fabian said.
"There's been junior drag cars, but there hasn't been a junior bike class. So this is very new."
"Steel City Drags is absolutely stoked to be able to facilitate that and welcome young fellas to sanctioned motorsport in our community."
At 13 years old, Lawrence Raschellas is already nearly 6 feet tall, and had become too big for a junior dragster. Coming from a motorsport family, life without racing was not an option. His family purchased a motorcycle so he could compete in the new competition class.
Lucas Bergamin is 15 and had restored a motorcycle to compete in the category, learning paint, bodywork, electrical and metal fabrication skills as he went. He too had grown up around racing, attending events with his family at locations including Whyalla, Adelaide and Mildura.
Father Geoff Bergamin said Lucas was "very excited about becoming a drag racer himself."
The camaraderie of motorsport culture was an essential part of racing, Steel City Drags president Archie Fabian said.
"Across cars and bikes, if one fella is broken down or anyone's having trouble there is always someone there to help," he said.
"There's always a sense that someone's got your back and someone's looking after you. We've got a lot of new people coming into the sport, and they'll help each other out."
Other categories competing at the Steel City Drags on January 21 include:
Steel City Drag organisers said the event would be family friendly, with various amenities and a separate alcohol and family areas.
"We've got food vendors, coffee vendors, ice cream vendors and our normal canteen. We've also got our licensed beer booth as well," Mr Fabian said.
"It's going to be a weekend of fast action and good clean motorsport."
