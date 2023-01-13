Whyalla News

Juniors rev up as Whyalla drag racing roars into new year

By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 1:30pm
Lucas Bergamin with his freshly restored Honda CBR250R. Picture supplied.

The first drag racing event of the new year will burn rubber in Whyalla this weekend, with two youngsters getting their start in a new bike class designed to give the next generation a start in motorsport.

