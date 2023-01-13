Frank Curtis is the President of the Whyalla Royal Flying Doctors Service Support Group. He has been involved with the organisation for about 12 years.
"I think Whyalla people really value the RFDS. It's surprising how often the RFDS is here, over 500 times a year," Mr Curtis said.
The group supports local community events throughout the year with food and drink services and other fundraising initiatives. In return, the community supports the group with a steady stream of donations, strengthening one of the city's vital emergency healthcare links.
"What we raise through the year we donate to RFDS Adelaide head office," Mr Curtis said.
At bigger events the RFDS support group often has to replenish its cooking supplies multiple times.
Mr Curtis got involved in part because he has required RFDS assistance twice in his life. The first time came when he was a young man and needed to be evacuated to a metro hospital.
"Back when I was in my mid 20s I lived in far western New South Wales in the channel country over on the Darling River. I was very ill."
The second time Mr Curtis flew on an RFDS plane was a little more recent.
"And then a year or 18 months ago, old age caught up with me. That was a trip to Adelaide, again on the Flying Doctor."
"So, I've been a great supporter of the Flying Doctor ever since I was 25."
