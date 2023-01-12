Whyalla News

Civil works on Whyalla hydrogen plant sites expected within 12 months

TT
By Tristan Tobin
January 13 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whyalla Mayor Phill Stone. Picture supplied.

Civil works on hydrogen plant sites in northeast Whyalla are expected to be underway within 12 months, Whyalla Mayor Phill Stone has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.