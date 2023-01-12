Civil works on hydrogen plant sites in northeast Whyalla are expected to be underway within 12 months, Whyalla Mayor Phill Stone has said.
The state government named three sites in and around the Whyalla and Cultana industrial estates as the chosen locations for nearly $600 million of hydrogen infrastructure in December last year.
Under government plans the sites will accommodate a 250-megawatt hydrogen production facility and a 200-megawatt hydrogen power station to be up and running by 2025, something Mr Stone described as a "very tight timeframe."
"I know that from when they were up here looking only a few weeks ago at the potential sites, I know they want to see civil works happening within 12 months," Mr Stone said.
"The state government in particular has a very timeframe to get all this moving."
"When you look at the fact that they want this all up and running by 2025, that's not far off,"
A third site adjacent the Cultana Industrial Estate would provide opportunity for power generation and other infrastructure for the project.
The green hydrogen power facility was expected to create around 300 jobs, and is a cornerstone of a state government investment plan to make Whyalla a world-leader in green energy.
