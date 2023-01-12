Two new faces have joined an economy-boosting group that is seen as crucial for the future of the Upper Spencer Gulf.
Spencer Gulf Cities welcomed incoming board members, Mayor Linley Shine, of Port Augusta, and Mayor Phill Stone, of Whyalla, who were both successful at the council elections.
They join Port Pirie Mayor Leon Stephens to comprise the full board that is campaigning for a better deal for the region.
The board reappointed Mr Stephens as chairman and named Ms Shine as deputy chairwoman.
Whyalla Mayor Phill Stone said the group's priorities, particularly increasing capacity in housing, workforce, education and skills, would be "critical for delivery of planned major projects for the region".
"I'm really looking forward to becoming part of Spencer Gulf Cities. It gives us extra power in working with the governments. Three of the major cities in South Australia working together," Mr Stone said.
"We will continue to work together to bring benefits to our individual cities."
"It's certainly exciting times, and Spencer Gulf Cities is an organisation we must really lead the way with."
The group describes its key role as working to increase the region's capacity to support forecast economic growth. Priorities are:
Port Pirie Mayor Leon Stephens said the next few years would be important for the group, with major job and development opportunities on the horizon.
"The partnership between the cities is going to be crucial to increasing our regional economic, social and environmental capacity to support growth," Mr Stephens said.
"The board looks forward to working together for the benefit of the region in the next four years - these are exciting times."
He said Premier Peter Malinauskas had told the Country Cabinet Community Forum in September about opportunities involving hydrogen and renewable energy and increased manufacturing capability.
The group looked forward to working with the state government to strengthen the region's capacity to support growth and achieve benefits for the communities.
Ms Shine said the group provided a "valuable opportunity to work with neighbouring cities to ensure our communities and businesses benefit and thrive".
"We recognise that growth needs to be sustainable, to protect, conserve and value our significant environmental and cultural assets and to support the health and wellbeing of our communities," she said.
