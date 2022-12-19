Flights from Whyalla could jump as much as $60, or QANTAS could cease servicing the city altogether, unless the federal government renews a funding program for regional airport security screening, council documents show.
Tickets could increase by as much as $60 per departing passenger from March 31 unless millions of dollars were found to plug a cash gap previously delivered through a federal funding scheme set up to assist smaller airports during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local government was appealing for federal funding to be extended.
Around 14 airports across the country could be affected by funding shortfalls, including Whyalla, Port Lincoln, Mount Gambier and Kangaroo Island.
Whyalla council had repeatedly approached Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King via correspondence about the urgency of the matter, most recently on December 8.
If the level of security screening currently offered at Whyalla Airport were to cease, QANTAS would discontinue its services to and from the steel city, council documents show. The airline had also indicated it did not want Whyalla's security level to be downgraded.
Whyalla Airport was servicing just under 80,000 passengers annually prior to COVID-19, making it one of the smallest airports in the country to be subject to more stringent security screening laws introduced by the federal government in 2018.
In a letter to Minister King dated 8 December 2022, Whyalla Mayor Phill Stone said the steel city was among many smaller airports nationally that lacked the passenger and daily flight numbers to feasibly pass on extra security costs to local travellers or ratepayers.
"These 13 airports have the lowest volumes of passengers required to screen in Australia and simply don't have the passenger movements required to make the service economically viable to pass on to passengers. They may need to be considered in their own light in the current situation, as funding sources come to an end," My Stone's letter to the Minister said.
Council had also approached the Department of Home Affairs to query the possibility of an exemption that would allow QANTAS to continue servicing the city with a lower level of security in place. In response dated November 15, a representative from the department ruled out that possibility, saying he believed there was "not sufficient justification to agree to an exemption."
The federal government was yet to announce any funding plans that would address the issue before 31 March 2023.
"Despite ongoing lobbying, the current position of the Commonwealth is that there are no plans for the ongoing/long-term funding of airport security screening services post the current funding..." a council spokesperson said.
