The last games before the holiday break saw strong competition between four teams on Saturday night.
Indians versus Eagles
Eagles went in to bat first. Leah Edwards made it on with a safe hit, while Judi Kneebone and Maree Ellis made it onto the diamond with walks. With bases loaded, a nice double play by Indians shortstop Carmen Buzzacott meant only one of these Eagles players made it across home plate.
When the Indians went on to bat in the first innings they were kept scoreless. Tanya Eversen made it onto the diamond but was left out there before her teammates could bring her home.
Eagles went back in to bat in the second innings. Rissa Narrier started things off with a thumping homerun to right field. Indians errors in the field meant a few Eagles players made it across home plate.
Indians began a comeback in the third innings. Big hits from Mel Sleep, Tracey Granger, Courtney Balek and Jess Childs were critical. Eagles had the errors in the field this time around, which saw five Indians players walk across home. This was aided by strong play from Indians' Mirella Morina, whose work with the bat brought Courtney Balek home to see the Indians total rise to eight across.
Eagles went in to bat in the fourth innings, scoring just one across due to handy fielding from Indians' Jess Childs who took with great catch out in right field.
Going in for their last at bat in the fifth innings the Eagles connected to tighten up the scoreline. Bit hits from Maree Ellis and Norma Damon meant four Eagles players across home plate.
Indians went in for their last bat of 2022 needing just one to win. Jess Childs made it on with a safe hit, then Tanya Eversen, Tracey Granger and Courtney Balek all walked on with Eagles errors. This meant the Indians scored two across, taking the win 12-10 in a close and entertaining match.
Shout outs - Eagles - Leah Edwards and Gloria Colson - Indians - Jess Childs and Shelley Cousins.
Safe Hits - Eagles - L. Edwards 3, J. Kneebone 1, M. Ellis 1, N. Damon 1, G. Colson 2, R. Narrier 1 (HR) - Catches - L. Edwards 1, G. Colson 1, N. Damon 1. Indians - M. Sleep 1, T. Eversen 1, T. Ganger 1, C. Balek 2, M. Marino 3, S. Cousins 1, C. Buzzacott 2, K. King 1, J. Childs 3 - Catches - J. Childs 1, K. King 1, C. Buzzacott 2 - Pitching - S. Cousins 2 K2.
Cats versus Roadrunners
Roadies went in to bat first.
Sarah Haake made it on with a Cats error, while Mia Adams was caught out with a top catch by Cats pitcher Jen Ormsby. Briony Roughsedge, Sam Watson and Rachael Fowler all made it on with safe hits, scoring three across.
The short-handed Cats managed Jess Mitchell on with an Roadies error, then Jen Ormsby delivered a big, three-base hit to bring Jess home.
Roadies went in for their second at bat, with youngster Shelby Roughsedge on with a three-base Cats error (wild throw). Mia Adams and Bri Roughsedge both made it on with two base hits, taking the score line to 6-1.
Going into the third and fourth innings the Cats were playing catch-up. Good hits from Moreana Hopkins, Bella Smith and Hayley Evans meant they closed the gap, but it wasn't quite enough.
Roadies scored another three home in their third and fourth innings with hits from Courtney Looyestyn, Kirsty Sampson and Sarah Haake. They took the last win of the year 9-6.
A special mention goes to the impressive catching of Cats youngster Daelyn Reedy.
Shout Out To - Cats - Jess Mitchell and Daelyn Reedy. Road Runners - Courtney Looyestyn and Shelby Roughsedge.
Safe Hits - Roadies - S. Haake 1, M. Adams 1, B. Roughsedge 2, S. Watson 2, R. Fowler 1, K. Sampson 1, C. Looyestyn 1 - Catches - C. Looyestyn 2 - Pitching - B. Roughsedge 2 K2 - Cats - M. Hopkins 2, J. Ormsby 1, B. Smith 1, H. Evans 2 - Catches - H. Evans 1, J. Ormsby 2, R. Reedy 1 J. Mitchell 1 - Pitching - J. Ormsby 1 K2.
That's it for this year! Have safe and wonderful Christmas from the Whyalla Baseball and Softball Association. See you all in the new year.
