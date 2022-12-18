North Whyalla win Northern Super League

North Whyalla have won the Northern Super League for the second consecutive year.
The Magpies defeated inter-city rivals Central Augusta in an enthralling contest at the weekend, which included some of the best individual performances seen all season.
The day-night contest at Bennett Oval began with Norths winning the toss and electing to bat, a decision which seemed to go against the reigning champions from the outset, as Matt Quist was clean bowled on the first delivery of the match.
First drop Patrick McArthur soon followed for 1, leaving the Magpies reeling at 2/3. Experienced campaigner David Atkinson was able to steady the ship however, and with some middle-order assistance from the likes of Bailey Corbin and Chad Clothier, Norths were sitting relatively comfortably at 4/128.
A sudden collapse at the hand of Drew McDonald soon had Centrals on top once more, as McDonald finished with 5/36 from his nine overs. Despite the collapse Atkinson continued to pile on the runs, and with some lower order hitting from Riley Sanders got Norths to an imposing 9/219, Atkinson finishing 119*.
Centrals began their chase confidently, as opening batsmen Ryan Kuerschner and Surendhiran Subramanian both neared fifty. As a recurring feature throughout the day however, the Centrals innings soon fell into disarray after losing 4/11 in three overs, with Quist and Dale Raymond decimating the top order.
From there the remaining Centrals batsmen fought valiantly to reach the required total, but the class of the Norths bowling lineup ultimately proved too much, and the visitors were bowled out for 178 in forty-four overs.
The result sees Norths win the Northern Super League back-to-back, following the inaugural championship last season. With another successful competition complete, the Whyalla T20 league kicks off on the 5th of January.
Final Score: North Whyalla 9/219 defeated Central Augusta 178 all out.
Best Players: North Whyalla: David Atkinson, Dale Raymond, Riley Sanders. Central Augusta: Drew McDonald, Ryan Kuerschner, Surendhiran Subramanian.
