North Whyalla win Northern Super League

By Jack O'Halloran
Updated December 19 2022 - 3:15pm, first published 9:55am
North Whyalla Magpies (pictured) won the Northern Super League competition for 2022, defeating Central Augusta after a strong performance from both sides. Picture supplied.

North Whyalla have won the Northern Super League for the second consecutive year.

