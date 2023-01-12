Meet the sporting local: Briony Roughsedge

Briony Roughsedge has been pitching fastballs and hitting homeruns in Whyalla's softball competition for nearly 30 years.
The long-standing Roadrunners pitcher started playing when she was 14 years old, and hasn't looked back.
"I'm competitive but I like to have fun as well," Mrs Roughsedge said.
Today Briony is the first female President of the Whyalla Baseball and Softball Association. She said the club has plans to build up the competition of both sports across the steel city.
"I love the people you meet playing sports," she said.
There are currently five women's teams competing in Whyalla, with room for more as the league seeks to drive local awareness of baseball, softball and t-ball.
"People don't know about softball in Whyalla," Mrs Roughsedge said.
"Come out and have a try. It's a sport that's challenging."
For parents looking at sport for their children, t-ball may prove a great place to start.
Mrs Roughsedge's daughter Shelby got her start in t-ball and eventually followed her proud mother into softball.
Playing alongside her daughter is one of many highlights from Mrs Roughsedge's time playing softball, but she has a few things she's yet to achieve.
"I haven't been able to win best and fairest yet. I would like to do that before I retire."
When asked what the best feeling in softball was, Mrs Roughsedge said "It's probably hitting home run, because I don't get them very often."
