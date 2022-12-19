Whyalla News

Meet the Whyalla local: Ann Yates

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated December 20 2022 - 12:13am, first published December 19 2022 - 7:00pm
Ann Yates loves shopping local and supporting makers in Whyalla. Picture supplied.

Ann Yates is one half of the team that introduced Whyalla's famous 'Stall Crawl' a few years ago, unleashing a wave of entrepreneurs at locations across the steel city.

