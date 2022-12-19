Ann Yates is one half of the team that introduced Whyalla's famous 'Stall Crawl' a few years ago, unleashing a wave of entrepreneurs at locations across the steel city.
After putting on markets to help raise money for the Whyalla Road Safety Centre over a number of years, Ms Yates learned how marketplaces were uniquely capable of bringing the community together to support one another.
"If I buy a candle from Kylie that means her kid can do dance lessons. These things have a ripple effect," Ms Yates said.
"I love the market scene. I'm born and bread in Whyalla, and I'm so passionate about local, everything staying local."
With experience running markets for years, and an understanding of how stallholders relied on their small businesses for extra income, Ms Yates and her friend Kylie Hughes looked at the pandemic and saw an opportunity to help.
As social distancing requirements loomed and conventional markets were no longer a possibility, Whyalla Stall Crawl was born, where local makers could sell goods from their own front yard or shop, and customers could follow a map to find them.
"How can we help these small, local stay-at-home mums, people that didn't have money to set up an actual shop? The ones that are trying to do it from home as a hobby but make some money," Ms Yates said.
"It was just before Christmas, so I was like 'let's see if you can do a stall at your own house, in your own yard, or at a shop, and just advertise it.'"
More than 70 local makers signed up for the Stall Crawl in its first year, and reported strong trade selling everything from jewelry to Christmas baubles to scrunchies.
The Stall Crawl for 2022 wrapped up just before Christmas. Ms Yates said she had noticed a new generation of local stallholders coming through. Four young people got involved and started their journey in business.
"These kids are learning life skills about saving money, spending money, handling cash, talking to people, time management, how to advertise on the internet. These are 10-16 year old kids."
Ms Yates would one day like to open a shop and stock it with goods from local makers all year round.
"You can't beat knowing you've bought something from someone and that's going to help their family," she said.
