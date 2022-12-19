The cost of stop-gap repair works that have unexpetedly closed the children's pool at the leisure centre for three weeks during school holidays have been revealed
Council anticipated it would spend around $10,000 on vital safety repairs to the children's pool at the Whyalla Leisure Centre, during a three-week closure of the amenity that has left some steel city families asking why the repairs were not done earlier.
The children's leisure pool would be temporarily closed from Monday, December 19 to enable tiles to be repaired; the 'sandy beach' ramp entrance resurfaced; and the wet deck grating repaired. The 25-metre pool would remain open. The repairs were necessary because the condition of the childrens pool had deteriorated faster than expected, council said.
Facebook users reacting to the announcement of the closure described it as "poor planning" and "bad timing" and many expressed frustration that repairs were not done before families with young children would be relying on the pool over summer holidays.
Council responded by saying they understood community sentiment and had originally thought the children's pool would last until major renovations to the leisure centre got underway in 2023.
"We understand the community's concern and disappointment," a council spokesperson said.
"Our aim was to hold off on this work and include it in next year's major works to avoid multiple disruptions. Unfortunately this is no longer possible due to the increased deterioration."
"There is no time of the year that is suitable for closures, with junior swim classes and parties occurring year-round in the children's leisure pool, so unfortunately people would be impacted regardless of timing."
The closure at Christmas might actually cause fewer disruptions, and repairs now would make the children's pool available until major renovations got underway, council said.
"If anything, this period is generally one of the quieter times of the year due to programs being closed, so is likely to impact less people," a spokesperson said.
"Next year's major works are expected to improve the facility and reduce the need for these disruptions."
Mayor Phill Stone said Council was currently working with YMCA management and contractors to minimise disruption to services at the centre.
"We appreciate the community's patience, and we understand the frustration that has been felt with the current state of the centre," Mayor Stone said.
Included in the major renewal upgrades to the leisure centre slated for 2023 would be the installation of a new hydrotherapy pool/spa; new splash pad play area and learn to swim pool; new underfloor plumbing; plant room upgrades; removal of the slide and re-tiling and grouting of the 25-metre pool.
