'Working with government': steelworks on expansion plans

By Tristan Tobin
Updated December 16 2022 - 7:32pm, first published 6:00pm
Whyalla is prime for a green steel expansion, Liberty Primary Steel and Mining interim CEO Theuns Victor said. Picture by Louis Mayfield.

One of the steel city's major employers has said it is working with government to address local housing and training shortages ahead of planned expansions to its Whyalla operations over the next decade.

