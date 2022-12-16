'Working with government': steelworks on expansion plans

One of the steel city's major employers has said it is working with government to address local housing and training shortages ahead of planned expansions to its Whyalla operations over the next decade.
Liberty Primary Steel and Mining interim CEO Theuns Victor said the business - which operates the Whyalla Steelworks and nearby iron ore mines - was "working with all levels of government on considerations around housing, training and development..."
Mr Victor's statements come after GFG Alliance Executive Chairman Sanjeev Gupta - head of the holding company that controls Liberty - said he would seek to increase the GFG's Whyalla workforce by as much as four-fold over the medium-term amidst an expected boom in green steel.
GFG would need more employees as it sought to lead a green steel revolution from Whyalla, using local wind, solar and hydrogen power to generate low-emissions steel, Mr Gupta said.
Mr Victor said expansion plans included a number of Liberty's operations.
"Under our plans, the mining, the iron facilities, the renewable energy and hydrogen will all be significantly upscaled while the current steelworks will be transformed to green steel."
Whyalla had key features that made it a suitable place to produce green steel for domestic use and export, Mr Victor said.
"Across the world, countries are looking to decarbonise their steel industries, but many don't have the key elements Whyalla has, particularly high-quality magnetite [iron ore] and such good conditions to generate wind and solar power," he said.
"In Whyalla, we are able to draw on the magnetite resources and use hydrogen to manufacture direct reduced iron for our own steel making, but also manufacture green iron in the form of hot briquetted iron to export."
"There is strong global demand for green iron because it is an essential ingredient in green steelmaking. The value of this product is further enhanced by the policy instruments currently being implemented in different countries."
