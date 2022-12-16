Whyalla sites named for landmark government hydrogen project

Three sites north of Whyalla are among those identified today by the state government to be the future homes of the steel city's hydrogen industry.
A 238-hectare parcel of land in the Whyalla Industrial Estate is slated for a 250-megawatt hydrogen production facility. A 8.7-hectare plot in the Cultana Industrial Estate will be the location for a 200-megawatt hydrogen power station. These two sites may be connected by a pipeline to improve storage and supply, the government said.
A third site adjacent the Cultana Industrial Estate would provide opportunity for power generation and other infrastructure for the project.
Hydrogen-related facilities would be up and running at the three locations by December 2025 under the state government's $593 million investment plan into to make the city a world-leader in green energy and generate local jobs.
"We are incredibly excited that Whyalla has been chosen as the home for this monumental project, demonstrating our unique capabilities in terms of transport and electricity infrastructure; appropriately zoned land; local skills base; and available renewable resources," Whyalla Mayor Phill Stone said.
"Council has now made the land available for the project which, combined with this call for proposals, enables this project to become a reality within several years.
READ MORE
The Malinauskas government announced on Friday, December 16 it had begun seeking industry partners to build hydrogen infrastructure at the sites. The sites at Cultana are about 20 km for a proposed hydrogen export hub at Point Bonython, another project in a series expected to bring billions in green investment to Whyalla's economy.
"Local power, local jobs, global exports, global leadership - we will seize this opportunity to transform not just the energy sector but potentially the state's economic future," Energy and Mining Minister Tom Koutsantonis said.
The identified sites are located within a fifteen-kilometre radius to the north-east of the city of Whyalla, close to infrastructure and transport.
The government had worked with the region's Traditional Owners, the Barngarla Determination Aboriginal Corporation, and the Whyalla City Council to secure land options for the delivery of the project.
"The Barngarla Aboriginal Determination Corporation (BDAC) and the South Australian Government have worked together to reach an agreement that will see Barngarla Native Title holders of this area share in the economic benefits being created through the Hydrogen Jobs Plan," BDAC Chair Jason Bilney said.
Barngarla people's significant property rights had been recognised in the agreement, Mr Bilney said, adding, "Barngarla are proud of this agreement with State Government and our continued work leading the way to ensure that First Nations People get a real stake in the renewable energy revolution currently taking place."
Hydrogen production in Whyalla would be fed by nearby solar and wind energy, underpinning the project's green credentials. Using solar and wind energy to produce hydrogen for storage and later use is viewed as a key step in making green energy more versatile.
The call for proposals would focus on the supply, construction and operation of a hydrogen plant and equipment as well as seeking interest in purchasing green hydrogen produced at the facility.
"This project is a true example of collaboration between state government, local government and traditional owners working together towards an outcome for the region to benefit the whole community through local and flow-on jobs, industry growth and a thriving economy," Member for Giles Eddie Hughes said.
Request for proposals from industry would encourage cooperation between businesses - including those already developing hydrogen facilities in South Australia - to maximise investment, create local and flow-on jobs and build industry capability, the government said in a statement.
Site and provider proposals outside the scope of the government's requests would be assessed on merit.
"As the world looks to decarbonise, South Australia is making a once-in-a-generation investment in green hydrogen - an investment that places the Upper Spencer Gulf region at the epicentre of a renewable energy revolution," Energy and Mining Minister Tom Koutsantonis said.
"The Hydrogen Power Plant will play a major role in unlocking South Australia as a substantial global player in green hydrogen production and give the state an early advantage in attracting associated supply chain jobs, ongoing maintenance and potentially manufacturing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.