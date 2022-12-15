More childcare places could be coming to the steel city once a $900,000 expansion to a council-owned childcare centre are completed next year.
Upgrades and extensions to the Whyalla Childcare Centre are expected to get underway in 2023, with council currently seeking tenders from local suppliers to complete the works.
Once upgrade works were complete, Whyalla Childcare Centre would be able to "discuss an increase in licenced places at the centre with the Education Standards Board," council said in a statement.
Council had received $448,250, funded by the Australian Government Department of Education through the Community Child Care Fund Program to help the fund the works.
Council would match the government grant with a dollar-for-dollar investment as a requirement of the funding criteria. This would bring the total price of the works to around $896,000.
"The centre will remain operational [open] while the works take place. The upgrades and expansion work to the current facilities will take place with a staged approach to ensure as little disruption to service as possible," council said in a statement.
The scope of work is to upgrade the existing building and extend the facilities to include a new baby room with bathroom facilities, along with a new front entrance, foyer spaces and offices.
Mayor Phill Stone said the centre had provided a wonderful and much-needed service to the community for 45 years, however it was now overdue for a renovation.
"These upgrades will provide a fresh environment and some much-needed space for the families and staff that currently use the centre, as well as for future generations to follow," Mayor Stone said.
"The facility has seen minor works over the years, but nothing of capital significance, so it's time for this investment to improve the facilities for our families and the staff."
Tender submissions will close at 2pm, January 5, 2023.
