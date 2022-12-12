One of the region's major employers has said it could increase its workforce four-fold in the coming years as it seeks to expand its magnetite (iron ore) mining and processing operations with the help of green energy.
In a recent speech to an industry event in Perth, GFG Alliance Executive Chairman Sanjeev Gupta outlined his vision for a massive expansion in magnetite mining and processing around Whyalla over the medium term.
The expansion would mean as much as a 'four-fold' growth in jobs at GFG-owned operations around Whyalla, including Liberty Primary Steel and nearby iron ore mines, Mr Gupta said. Liberty Primary Steel's Whyalla Steelworks is understood to currently employ at least 1500 people.
British-born industrialist Gupta described Whyalla as "Australia's hidden treasure."
GFG would seek to lead a green steel revolution from Whyalla by using local hydrogen power to run electric arc furnaces capable of generating the kind of low-emissions steel global markets would demand in the battle against climate change, Mr Gupta said.
"The trick is to pick the right spot. And Whyalla is just right. Quite simply, we don't ship the mountain to us. We go to the magnetite mountain..." he said.
"Harness the sun and the wind, expand the workforce (and the population) of the town... possibly four-fold and boost our magnetite production from 2.5 million tonnes today to 15 million tonnes in a few years, then 30 million tonnes by end of the decade..."
Whyalla was the perfect location for these new operations due to the surrounding region's quality magnetite, nearby deep-water seaport, existing rail system, abundant wind and solar power needed to generate hydrogen and the steel city's skilled workforce, Mr Gupta said.
"At Whyalla, with its magnetite reserves, its fantastic solar and wind resource, its deep-water port, its well-connected rail network, and its super skilled workforce, we will be changing the nature of everything we do," Mr Gupta said.
"This magnetite really is the best of the best raw material for making Greensteel from Green energy..."
GFG planned to export a greater amount of basic iron ore materials from its mining operations, such as magnetite pellets, as well as increase its domestic manufacturing of finished steel products in Whyalla. Both operations would require the business to build its Whyalla workforce in the coming years, Mr Gupta said.
Whyalla News understands GFG plans to work with stakeholders to help address local training, development and housing issues as part of any planned expansion to its workforce.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.