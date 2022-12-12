Whyalla News

'Four-fold' increase in Whyalla steel jobs possible: Sanjeev Gupta

By Tristan Tobin
GFG Alliance boss Sanjeev Gupta described Whyalla as Australia's hidden treasure. Picture supplied.

One of the region's major employers has said it could increase its workforce four-fold in the coming years as it seeks to expand its magnetite (iron ore) mining and processing operations with the help of green energy.

