Junior tennis tournament comes to Whyalla

Junior tennis players from around the state gathered in Whyalla at the weekend for competitive play under sunny skies.
The 2022 Whyalla Junior Tennis Series was played at the Whyalla Tennis Association courts, welcoming players from a wide range of age groups.
The event attracted players in the U10's, U12's, U14's and U16's from around the Spencer Gulf and the state.
Entrants came from Adelaide, Streaky Bay, Port Lincoln, Tumby Bay, Port Augusta, Melrose, Andamooka and Whyalla.
The event was part of a program of tournaments run by Tennis SA, with the peak body sending officials to help run proceedings and referee competition.
It was a great weekend, with trophies handed out to the best players.
Heat delayed the start of play on Saturday, which eventually began under lights at 6pm. The tournament finished up on Sunday afternoon.
"These are the best junior tennis players in the region. They consistently play in the tournaments. The association wishes to congratulate them for their efforts," Whyalla Tennis Association Secretary Robert Brereton said.
"A big shout out from the Whyalla Tennis Association to Tennis SA for running a smooth and professional event."
The Whyalla Tennis Association wishes to thank its sponsor GFG.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.