It was an encouraging day's play on Saturday. Before ladies softball began, the baseball and softball community gathered to introduce the next generation of players to T-ball. Local children came from across Whyalla to try the game and start their sporting journey.
Roadrunners versus Indians
Indians went in to bat first. They managed two across with Mel Sleep scoring off Courtney Balek's impressive three base hit. Roadies batted next, scoring the regulated nine in good style. Kirsty Sampson and Kylie Whibley both had good hits.
Indians could not connect with the bat or ball on Saturday, struggling in the middle as well as at the plate. A change of pitcher helped the Indians limit the Roadies to only six runs across in the second innings.
For the Roadies, Mia Adams batted well, followed by an impressive home run from Courtney Looyestyn.
New Indians player Kaitlyn Coulthard had a good go in the middle for her first time out (well done Kaitlyn), but the Indians girls were unable to score further. The game ended by the mercy rule, with Roadies taking the win 17-2.
Shout Outs - Indians - Tracey Granger and Kaitlyn Coulthard - Road Runners - Courtney Looyestyn and Briony Roughsedge.
Safe Hits - Indians - C. Balek 1 - Catches - C. Buzzacott 1, T. Granger 1, S. Cousins 1. Road Runners - M. Adams 2, K. Sampson 1, B. Roughsedge 1 K. Whibley 1, C. Looyestyn 1 - Catches - R. Fowler 1, S. Watson 1 - Pitching - B. Roughsedge 3 K2's.
Tigers versus Cats
Cats went in to bat first. Jess Mitchell connected and made it to a base but could not make it around to home before the first innings was up.
Tigers then went on to bat and scored four with good hits from Joan Shea, Aliya Pedler and Kath Wilson.
Tigers errors in the second innings helped the Cats notch up five runs. Jen Ormsby had a strong two base hit and Kate Edmonson got home across the plate.
Tigers got one more across home in the second innings with Joan Shea home from a Cats error.
Cats scored another two home in the third innings. Cats player Jen Ormsby belted a cracker home run in the fourth, while youngster Railey Reedy also had a good day with the bat,
Tigers first base Alicia M Tucker did well for her first go but in the end, errors cost Tigers the win. Cats took out the game 12-5.
Shout Outs - Cats - Kate Edmonson. Tigers - A. M. Tucker.
Safe Hits - Tigers - J. Shea 2, A. Pedler 2, K. Wilson 1 - Catches - K. Wilson 1 - Pitching - K. WIlson 2 K2 - Cats - J.Mitchell 2, M.Hopkins 1, R. Reedy 1, J. Ormsby 2 (1HR) D. Reedy 1, R. Barber 1, K. Edmonson 3 - Catches - J. Ormsby 2, J. Mitchell 1, M. Hopkins 1 - Pitching - J. Ormsby 3 K2.
Saturday December 17 Softball
6.00pm - Indians Vs Eagles
8.15pm (earliest) - Cats Vs Road Runners
Bye - Tigers - Canteen and Umpiring duties
Set Up - Indians
Pack Up - Cats
Sunday December 18 Baseball
Merry Christmas from the Whyalla Baseball & Softball Association.
