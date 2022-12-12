Whyalla man wins employment and volunteering award

A Whyalla man living with disability has taken out a state award recognising his efforts gaining employment and his volunteer work for the community.
Sean Deakin - who works at Whyalla Hose and Fittings - won the Amelia Rix Award handed out of Community Bridging Services (CBS Inc.) at an event last month. He was recognised for his determination in overcoming adversity to secure a job in open employment and his ongoing volunteer work in the community.
"I was completely shocked. I really don't see the volunteer work I do in radio sponsorship and running the council and community show every week as award worthy because I love doing it," Mr Deakin said.
"I'm so grateful for the opportunity that Dave Bruce, Ross Campbell and Jarrod Starkey (from Whyalla Hose and Fittings) have given me. I can't repay what Tricia Gerahty from CBS Inc. has done for me with her give it a go attitude."
Mr Deakin said he was grateful to those around him, and had an idea for how he might spend the $1,000 prize money.
"A big thank you to the rest of the staff at CBS Inc. Whyalla, Freddie and all the people who sponsor the Amelia Rix Award. I think I will use the prize money to learn extra skills or buy tools," he said.
Mr Deakin's employer said he was inspiration to others in the community.
"With Sean winning this award, it will enable him to be a role model and mentor to others who face the same adversity. It's with great thanks to CBS Inc., in particular Tricia, who provided Sean the support he required to transition back into employment."
Those who had helped Mr Deakin transition back into employment said he was an asset to the community.
"Sean has worked so hard over the last two or so years. Sean has shown that he has the resilience and determination to break down his barriers and achieve the goals he sets himself. An asset to any employer and a great member of the Whyalla Community," CBS Inc. Employment Officer Tricia Gerahty said.
Caroline Manetta was named Amelia Rix Award runner-up in recognition of her achievements overcoming adversity.
