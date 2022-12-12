Whyalla News

Whyalla man wins employment and volunteering award

Updated December 12 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Whyalla man living with disability has taken out a state award recognising his efforts gaining employment and his volunteer work for the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.