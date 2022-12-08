Former Whyalla girl eyes US cheerleading trip

A former Whyalla girl and her cheerleading group has secured a spot to compete an elite cheering competition in the United States.
Twelve-year-old Rubie Lehman has loved cheerleading since trying it at age six, and that passion looks set to take her to the annual Summit cheerleading competition in Orlando, Florida in April next year.
Rubie and her cheering group were the only team in Australia to win a fully-paid bid to Summit when the draw was announced last month. The group had secured a place at Summit before, but could not go due to pandemic travel restrictions.
Rubie said her favorite part of cheerleading was tumbling and stunts, and she hoped to go to Florida to compete early next year.
"I'm very excited because we were going to go the other year but it got cancelled because of covid," she said.
"I'm really excited to get the opportunity to see all the good teams in America compete."
Mum Danielle Kriticos said many cheerleaders are also dancers, and Rubie's schedule kept the family busy.
"This year she wasn't meant to do any dance classes but she ended up doing lyrical, pom, jazz and hip-hop," she said.
Ms Kriticos said it would be "special" if Rubie and her teammates could attend the event in the United States in 2023.
