Spotlight returns to Whyalla

Craft lovers have rejoiced as Spotlight reopened its doors in Whyalla this week after six years away.
The new store, on Mcdouall Stuart Avenue, welcomed back steel city locals with roving musicians, balloon artists and a free pillow for the first 100 people through the door at the grand reopening on December 7.
The Whyalla Lions Club put on a barbeque for customers. Mayor Phill Stone said the atmosphere at the reopening event was positive.
"It was a great day. Everybody was so ecstatic. Not just the customers, the staff in there were over the moon about Spotlight being back in Whyalla."
The store will bring at least 20 new local jobs to the community.
Mr Stone said Spotlight's return was a sign the business climate in the city was continuing to improve.
"It's another positive step that reinforces business is getting more confident about Whyalla. There is so much being proposed."
Whyalla Business and Tourism President Malcolm McLeod said the store's return was good for the business community.
"The opening has already had an instant effect on the Mcdouall Stuart Avenue shopping precinct by sign writing their new premises giving the shopping strip a much-needed lift," Mr McLeod said.
"Another retail outlet in the city will bring customers into the market, ultimately not just for Spotlight but for all retailers in the city.
"Whyalla Business and Tourism welcomes Spotlight back."
Spotlight SA Regional Manager Fiona Dobbs said the chain had planned a return for some time.
"Whyalla has always been a preferred site of ours, and we've continued to look for the perfect opportunity to reopen a store that serves the needs of the community," Ms Dobbs said.
"Now that the opportunity has presented itself, we're also delighted to open an additional 20 new jobs on top of existing positions."
Mayor Phill Stone said council and business would continue to work together as more employers eyed a return to the city.
"A lot of the external miners are looking at industrial land that has been sitting vacant for quite a while. A lot of the interest now is far more genuine than perhaps some years ago," Mr Stone said.
"We will continue working closely with Whyalla Business and Tourism to get the best for Whyalla."
