Spotlight returns to Whyalla

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated December 8 2022 - 2:40pm, first published 2:00pm
Mayor Phill Stone with Spotlight staff at the reopening. Picture supplied.

Craft lovers have rejoiced as Spotlight reopened its doors in Whyalla this week after six years away.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

