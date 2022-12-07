Whyalla News

Whyalla Photography club presents awards for 2022

By Tristan Tobin
December 8 2022 - 9:30am
The steel city's photography club has given out awards at the conclusion of its latest exhibition, recognising the achievements of members throughout the year.

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

