The steel city's photography club has given out awards at the conclusion of its latest exhibition, recognising the achievements of members throughout the year.
The best photos taken by Whyalla Photography Group members had been on display in Breeze Bistro for a number of weeks during November, proving popular with the locals. The awards were presented by club president Jeffrey Venning at the conclusion of the exhibition.
Champion Print for 2022 was awarded to Penny Morgan. Ms Morgan had travelled from Streaky Bay for the event, not knowing she had won top prize.
"Penny was very excited to get it the champion print award. She is only a new photographer, so it's a big achievement," photography group member Betty Nottle said.
Ms Morgan's recognition with top prize was decided by an external judge from the state's peak photography body.
Maggie Roberts Duffy was awarded the Most Points trophy, and was also runner up to the Champion Print. Joanne Matthews received the Aggregate Points trophy. The group's oldest member Jeff Fell earned the Encouragement Award for his work.
"We must thank Breeze Bistro for allowing us to hold the exhibition in their space, and were pleased to be informed that they would welcome future exhibitions in the Café," Ms Nottle said.
"We would also like to thank the public for their enthusiastic response and comments. It makes events like this worthwhile."
"We've had three or four new members join in the last couple of months, so the future is looking good."
