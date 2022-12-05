The only game of the weekend saw the Indians and Tigers face off in cracking game under a beautiful sunset.
Tigers went in to bat first, with Joan Shea getting across home plate to score one.
Indians batted second and did better, scoring five across, all owing to Tigers' errors.
The game was heading towards the mercy rule as the innings progressed. The Tigers were kept scoreless while the Indians scored six home. Indians' Carmen Buzzacott had a blinder with two home runs. Mirella Morina belted a two-base hit and Mel Sleep notched a good hit to left field.
The result of the game looked certain until the tables turned in the final innings.
The Tigers mounted an impressive, last minute comeback aided by errors by the Indians girls. Jennell Prosser, Tanya Connor and Aliya Pedler all had good hits.
In the field for the Tigers Aliya Pelder took a great catch at centre, while Alisha Tucker took another at second base.
When it came time to bat Indians' Kerrie King and Maddie Welgraven did well in the middle. Tanya Eversen produced a strong sac bunt for her turn at bat.
Spectators witnessed a less experienced Tigers team starting to come together, closing the formidable scoreline gap to nearly catch what had appeared an unassailable Indians' lead.
The Indians did just enough to defeat the Tigers 12-10, in what was a great game on a great day.
Shout Outs
Tigers - A. Pedler - Indians - T. Eversen.
Safe Hits - Tigers - Joan Shea 1, Jennell Prosser 1, Aliya Pedler 1, Tanya Connor 2 - Catches - A. Pedler 1, T. Connor 2, S. Looyestyn 1, K. Wilson 2. Indians - Mel Sleep 1, Shelley Cousins 1, Mirella Marina 1, Carmen Buzzacott 2 (2HR) Kaitlyn Coulthard 1 - Pitching - K. King 3 K2's
Sunday December 11
9.00am T-Ball
Softball
10.15am Road Runners versus Indians
11.50am: Tigers versus Cats
Bye - Eagles - Umpiring and canteen
Set Up - Road Runners
Pack Up - Tigers
