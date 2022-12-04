Central Whyalla have proven once again they are the most dangerous team in the Northern Super League, after a commanding victory over arch rivals Roopena. The Roosters were ruthless with the ball, resulting in a devastating Roopena collapse of eight wickets for just five runs.
The toss was won by Roopena as Dale Chenoweth elected to bat, the captain opening the batting with Clay Crompton. Crompton was soon dismissed by Isaac Smith in the second over of the match, bringing James McMullen to the crease.
While Chenoweth looked to score positively, striking some nice boundaries, McMullen dug in as he faced no respite from the Centrals bowling attack. The two combined for an important partnership of 35 before Chenoweth was out caught, giving Smith his second wicket of the match.
Following Chenoweth's dismissal, the scoring rate quickly plummeted for Roopena as Centrals debutant Nick Hart and Jayden Croft conceded only three runs between them. Taking 3/1 and 4/2 respectively, the pair were relentless as they combined for eight maidens in a row.
Fielding only ten players, the ninth wicket of the innings resulted in the end of Roopena's time at the crease, scoring 43 from twenty-six overs. Croft and Hart were the pick of the Roosters bowlers, though the Collison brothers Daniel and Scott were unlucky not to be rewarded with some tight bowling.
Centrals opened their batting innings with Jarrad Dunbar and Luke Schubert, as the pair looked to end proceedings quickly. Roopena's Luke Brine and Jarrad Tetlow tried to restrict scoring, but were unable to as Schubert struck three boundaries on the way to a comfortable ten-wicket win for Centrals.
The Roosters now sit at second on the ladder of the Northern Super League, just behind last year's champions North Whyalla.
Final Score:
Centrals win by 10 wickets. Roopena - 9/43. Centrals - 0/44.
Best Players:
Central Whyalla - Jayden Croft, Nick Hart, Isaac Smith.
Roopena - Dale Chenoweth, James McMullen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.