Whyalla News

Cricket: Central Whyalla dominates Roopena

By Jack O'Halloran
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:16pm, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Central Whyalla have proven once again they are the most dangerous team in the Northern Super League, after a commanding victory over arch rivals Roopena. The Roosters were ruthless with the ball, resulting in a devastating Roopena collapse of eight wickets for just five runs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.