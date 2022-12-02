Whyalla apprentice receives national award

Local man Tom Quinn has been recognised in a national awards ceremony held online last month.
The Australian Steel Institute awarded Mr Quinn the South Australian Young Designer, Detailer, Tradesperson award for 2022 in November.
Mr Quinn - a third-year electrical apprentice at the Whyalla Steelworks - was recognised for qualities including teamwork, communications and problem solving.
"It is great to recognised with this award and I'm ecstatic to win it," he said.
Mr Quinn was also presented with certificate of recognition and a $500 voucher for tools by Liberty Primary Steel (LPS) Managing Director Tony Swiericzuk and senior leaders in Whyalla.
"This is an amazing achievement for Tom to be recognised at these prestigious industry awards," Mr Swiericzuk said.
"It is a credit to him for his hard work and dedication to his training and work at LPS."
Mr Swiericzuk said LPS would continue expanding opportunities for local apprentices in the years to come.
"It is also recognition of our apprenticeship program that was recommenced in 2020 and will now employ even more apprentices next year."
Mr Quinn acknowledged his colleagues when accepting the award.
"This award was made possible by GFG Alliance and Liberty Primary Steel recommencing the apprenticeship program in 2020 and all the stakeholders involved," he said.
"That includes my fellow apprentice Aaron Kwaterski, Supervisor Scott Hockey and Apprentice Lead Stephen Pearce."
