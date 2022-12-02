Whyalla News

Whyalla apprentice receives national award

December 2 2022 - 5:30pm
Tom Quinn (left) accepts his award certificate from LPS Managing Director Tony Swiericzuk. Picture supplied.

Local man Tom Quinn has been recognised in a national awards ceremony held online last month.

