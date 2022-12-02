Whyalla's newest foreshore dining attraction has received strong custom since opening last week, operators have said.
Seaview Cafe - the name given to the council's new foreshore cafe pod - opened its doors to customers on November 26 to coincide with the Christmas pageant.
Since then, operators Robbie Rigg and Michelle Dix have reported the first week of cafe trading as "really good."
"We've been quite busy," Ms Dix said.
Ice cream and coffee are the most popular items on the walk-in menu, as locals and tourists take advantage of the seafront location to enjoy summer classics on-the-go.
"Most popular ice-cream flavours at the moment are chocolate and banana," Ms Dix said.
As anticipated, the cafe is also already starting to cater to the sit-in dinner crowd, with flexible operating hours meaning the venue can stay open later into the evening.
"As it is now we sort of open a bit later, people are coming in for dining in meals in the evening. People come in, we stay open," Ms Dix said.
Community response had been good, Ms Dix said.
"We get a lot of really great feedback," she said.
"Thanks you to the everyone who has been supporting us so far. We hope to see them more often."
Ms Dix and Mr Rigg were selected by council to run the foreshore pod after a competitive process earlier this year. The pair also operate local venue A Little Fried.
Whyalla City Council CEO Justin Commons said it's going to be great to see the community and visitors alike back enjoying food and beverages down at the foreshore.
"Importantly, this pod will enable a café service to continue to operate even once redevelopment work starts on the Whyalla Surf Life Saving Club and former café building as part of our Foreshore Master Plan," Mr Commons said.
