Softball: Roadrunners down Cats, Eagles swoop on Indians

The week's softball games were played on Sunday and included some kids T-ball to encourage the next generation of local players.
Cats versus Roadrunners
Roadrunners went in first. Kylie Whibley made it on with an error followed by Bri Roughsedge with a hit to centre.
Cats went in to bat next. Danielle Atkinson made it on with a walk while Moreana Hopkins and Reilly Reedy both walked on with errors. Those errors caused Danielle to get across home plate.
The second innings saw Roadies score another two from Cats' errors. Mia Adams had the best hit of the innings.
The Cats were kept scoreless in the second innings but scored one in the third, with strong hits by Bri and daughter Shelby Roughsedge.
Roadies took home the win 6-2.
Shout Outs
Roadies - Sarah Haake. Cats - Kate Edmonson.
Safe Hits
Roadies - B.Roughsedge 2, R.Fowler 1, K. Sampson 2, M. Adams 1. S. Roughsedge 1 - Pitching - B. Roughsedge 3 K2.
Cats - D. Atkinson 1, M. Hopkins 1 - Catches - J. Ormsby 2 - Pitching J. Ormsby 1 K2.
Indians versus Eagles
Eagles went in to bat first, scoring one across.
Indians at bat scored two, with a nice three-base hit from Courtney Balek bringing in Kaitlyn Coulthard.
In their second innings the Eagles scored an impressive six across, with hits from Judi Kneebone, Gloria Colson and Rona Dodd. Indians errors played a role in bringing five of these Eagles runners home.
Indians were then kept scoreless in their second innings. They landed some hits in the third with Bec Bubicia, Carmen Buzzacott, Stacey Gates batting well.
Eagles scored another two in the fifth, with Judi and Gloria making it home from Sharyn Nottle's big hit.
There was some nice fielding by Indians first baser Tracey Granger, along with a good catch by Bec out in right field. Eagles' Missy McNamara took a strong catch at second base late in play.
Good running by the Eagles, aided by Indians errors, meant the Eagles took the win 10-6.
Shout Outs
Eagles - M. McNamara and N. Damon. Indians - B. Bubicia.
Safe Hits
Eagles - J. Kneebone 2, G.Colson 2, M. Mcintosh 1, R. Dodd 2 - Catches - G.Colson 1, M. Mcintosh 1, M. McNamara 1 R. Dodd 1.
Indians - C. Balek 2, B. Bubicia 2, C. Buzzacott 2, K. King 1, S. Gates 1 - Catches - K.Coulthard 1.
Saturday December 3
6.00pm - Road Runners Vs Eagles
8.15pm - Indians Vs Tigers
Bye - Cats (Umpiring and canteen duties)
Set Up - Roadies
Pack Up - Indians
Sunday December 4
Baseball
