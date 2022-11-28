Cricket: North Whyalla crush Central Augusta

North Whyalla defeated Central Augusta in a one-sided North Super League contest on the weekend. The clash saw both teams vying for a spot in the top two, however North Whyalla's bowling prowess proved too much for the visiting side on a tough Memorial Oval wicket.
Despite missing some of their better bowlers, Norths elected to bowl first in a potentially risky call, relying on some players from the A-Reserve to step up to the plate.
Patrick McArthur took the new ball alongside Ashley Hall, and it wasn't long until the first wicket was taken. Ryan Kuerschner fell to Hall in the fourth over of the game for a duck, and opened the door for what would be an almighty collapse for Central Augusta.
The crucial wicket of Augusta run-machine Drew McDonald soon followed for 4, and by the thirteenth over of the match Hall had taken three wickets to decimate the top order. The run-out of Nathan Khan one over later left the visitors reeling at 4/20.
Wicketkeeper batsman Michael Dyson provided some short-lived resistance for Central Augusta, scoring 16 before being dismissed by Riley Sanders. Sanders went on to take two more wickets, and with some help from Tom Baulderstone at the death, Norths dismissed Augusta for 45.
Promoted to open the batting for Norths, Chad Clothier wasted no time getting himself in, going hell-for-leather and hitting a boundary from his very first ball. His opening partner Prasanth Vatapelli was reduced to a mere spectator as Clothier went on to hit seven boundaries in his twenty-ball 36*.
Vatapelli eventually scored the winning runs, with the hosts chasing down the target set inside six overs. The result is a resounding victory for Norths, who will look to carry on this form deep into the season.
