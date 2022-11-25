Whyalla News

Weed whackers: Whyalla council puts on more mowing crews

Updated November 25 2022 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whyalla Mayor Phill Stone (left) with Open Spaces Coordinator Matt Rotherham on a freshly mowed footpath. Picture supplied.

Council has doubled its weed control operations on footpaths, parks and laneways around the city, after year-long wet weather had fuelled rampant flora growth and led residents to complain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.