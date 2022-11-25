Council has doubled its weed control operations on footpaths, parks and laneways around the city, after year-long wet weather had fuelled rampant flora growth and led residents to complain.
"Whyalla City Council has listened to the community and has now directed additional resources to address the problem of the excessive weeds currently scattered throughout the city," council said in statement.
Two additional team members would not work full-time on the day-to-day program of tackling weeds in steel city laneways, median strips, parks and verges.
Mayor Phill Stone thanked the community for their feedback regarding the issue.
"The open spaces team have been working through their routine day-to-day program of weeding and verge clean up, but due to the ongoing weather patterns, they just can't keep up," Mr Stone said.
"That's why we're directing more resources to try and get on top of the issue and get Whyalla's streets and laneways cleaned up."
"The team does a wonderful job of looking after our city and takes great pride in the work that they do for our community. Like all residents, they are more than aware of the issue and have been working hard with the resources allocated."
This year, Whyalla has experienced ~60% (almost 150mm) more rain than its long-term average at this time of the year (394.4mm vs 246.8mm), with rain on 103 days in comparison to only 79 days in 2021.
