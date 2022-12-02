Whyalla News

Meet the local: Whyalla's Eileen Jones

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated December 2 2022 - 11:58am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet the local: Eileen Jones

Eileen Jones is the Secretary of the Whyalla Art Group. She joined in 2008 to improve her skills, after delaying embracing her passion for years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.