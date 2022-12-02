Meet the local: Eileen Jones

Eileen Jones is the Secretary of the Whyalla Art Group. She joined in 2008 to improve her skills, after delaying embracing her passion for years.
"I've always loved drawing and painting, but I've never been very good at it to start with," Mrs Jones said.
While she has improved a lot in her time at the group, Mrs Jones said part of the satisfaction with painting is that there was always more to learn.
"Whenever you paint, you're never ever perfect with anything. So you go back and look at it and think 'oh I could have done a better job of that.'"
While the group has its own, self-funded gallery, having people come in to look at her work was not as important as the process of painting it, Mrs Jones said.
"I'm in it just to please myself really. It's great of someone wants to buy your painting, that gives you a boost, but I do it just to please myself."
She believed the benefits of painting and drawing could be enjoyed by anyone.
"It's good for your mental health."
Mrs Jones said art had a important role to play in any community, but especially in regional centres.
"You need to have an art space because people need something other than working. People need a way to switch off."
