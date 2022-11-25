Whyalla's famous Copperhouse Court aged care home is under new ownership, helping secure the facility's future for residents and staff.
Uniting Church not-for-profit organisation Helping Hand had been assisting the community-run home become more sustainable in the last 12 months, and on Friday, November 25 acquired Copperhouse outright, something that has been welcomed by the home's 113 residents and 208 staff.
Residents, staff and families celebrated the acquisition with morning and afternoon teas on Thursday and Friday, November 24 and 25.
"I'm very happy. It's going to be very interesting to see how they continue on," long-time volunteer piano player at Copperhouse Kay Golding said.
"It sounds like it's going to be really good because it's very professional and they're all interested in people. They've been through history books and all sorts of things."
The move means the community organisation founded in 1968 to run the home, Whyalla Senior Citizens, latterly known as Kindred Living, ceased to exist, after transferring ownership of Copperhouse to Helping Hand in a non-sale transaction.
"Over the past 12 months, with the support of government, we've been working towards the acquisition of Kindren Living and we're delighted that today it was official," Helping Hand Executive Manager, Marketing and Customer Experience Samantha Giorgatzis said.
"So as of today all the services that were offered under Kindred Living Aged Care, for the Whyalla community, are now being offered by Helping Hand."
Helping Hand has reached similar arrangements with aged care providers across the state in towns like Jamestown, Port Pirie and Clare, and Ms Giorgatzis said the organisation was committed to keep Copperhouse's local approach.
"It was very much community operated, and we want to make sure we're continuing the good legacies. So all 209 staff are coming over to Helping Hand. So we're very focused on keeping it local."
"It just means from a governance perspective, there's an organisation that has a lot of expertise and history in aged care that can support it."
On top of Copperhouse's 113 home residents, Helping Hand also assumes responsibility for 120 home care clients and 13 retirement village clients.
Helping Hand's acquisition of Copperhouse had come as a relief to staff, residents and families Ms Giorgatzis said.
"We are thrilled. We have spent the last 12 month building that relationship and trust. We're really happy the community itself has embraced us and been so positive and welcoming."
"The last 24 hours talking with residents, families, staff and just that sense of relief and celebration. They know that the services will continue and the jobs will continue."
When asked if she was going to continue playing piano at Copperouse's legendary Monday singalongs, Kay Golding's reply was simple.
"Oh yes," she said.
"Copperhouse Court is a home from home for the residents. It's beautiful, everyone is friendly. The staff and the residents all talk. It's lovely."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.