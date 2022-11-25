Local business leaders have said boosting local apprenticeships today would be key to Whyalla's economic success once an expected green boom takes off in the near future.
Without employers taking on more apprentices, Whyalla risked becoming a fly-in-fly-out (FIFO) town as a lack of local skills left it unprepared to economically benefit from green hydrogen and steel projects slated to get underway in the region.
"We need to be training and taking on apprentices now so when we do go through that cycle of uplift, we're ready for it," Whyalla Business and Tourism President Malcolm McLeod said.
"Today's apprentices are tomorrow's tradespeople."
On top of missing out on the full economic benefits, Whyalla and its employers may find themselves battling ever-increasing wages if a lack of local workers meant labour had to be flown into the city to service green projects.
"If we don't invest in our young people, we'll start bringing labour in from outside of the town, and the only way we attract it is by paying them more money. And that causes the prices to go up and a bit of a wage spiral," Kevin Rogan, recently retired apprenticeship manager at Career Employment Group (CEG) said.
"There are major mining companies that don't have any apprentices at all. Think about your future, don't just steal your tradesmen from other places. Grow your own fruit."
"Invest in your apprentices, they will save you millions and millions."
For Whyalla to make the most of the economic opportunity ahead, it needed to grow a base of local workers who wished to stay in the community, Mr Rogan said..
"Hydrogen is a new industry and ultimately we need people who are invested in the town. We can't rely on FIFO workers all the time. If we've got people that we train and grow within the community, they'll stay in the community and they won't move on," he said.
Business leaders expected Whyalla to need workers with STEM backgrounds, as well as tradespeople with mechanical, electrical, boilermaking and fitting and turning qualifications. For these tradespeople to be trained at scale, Whyalla would need to improve its current technical training facilities, Mr Rogan said.
Major local employer GFG had stepped up its apprenticeship programs to better prepare itself for the future, Liberty Primary Steel Managing Director Tony Swiericzuk said.
"This year we've got 38 apprentices starting. So we've had three years of 20, 20 and 20. Now we've got an intake of 38 in the steelworks, so we've doubled that intention," he said.
"We've got 20 graduates starting this Christmas, and about 24 third year VAC students from university."
"So it's a massive focus that we've got on the future skillset coming into the steelworks."
New technologies like electric arc furnaces would require a new base of skills as many in the steelworks prepared for retirement, Mr Swiericzuk said.
"Apprentices and trainees are critical to the success of the company. There's the new transformation assets that we've got to bring in are a whole new skillset, with modern technology."
Mr Swiericzuk was quick to encourage anyone considering an apprenticeship.
"Manufacturing in Australia is on the verge of a renaissance. We have all the raw materials in this country. We've got energy, in terms of gas in this country. Manufacturing is at the heart of this country. It's an incredible opportunity," he said.
"It's an opportunity to be involved in the transformation of steelmaking, as we move towards green steel."
