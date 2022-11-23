Kimba Eyre Highway upgrade plans unveiled

Upgrade designs for a stretch of the Eyre Highway at Kimba have been unveiled to the public.
The planned works - slated to commence in mid-2023 - show upgrades to four junctions near Martin Terrace and Cowell-Kimba Road.
The state government said the upgrades would provide "uninterrupted, continuous through-movements on the Highway and a formal rest area for heavy vehicles drivers travelling through Kimba."
Under the newly released project design, the Eyre Highway would be realigned through Kimba to remove the dog-leg staggered junctions with South Terrace and Cowell-Kimba Road.
The highway's junctions with Cowell-Kimba Road, Nugent Road, Martin Terrace and Whyte Avenue would all be upgraded, while the new heavy vehicle rest area will be constructed adjacent the eastbound carriageway just south of South Terrace.
Other works will include the construction of new pedestrian refuge, removal of the existing level crossing, road pavement construction, asphalt surfacing and new and upgraded LED road lighting.
The works would make travel safer for locals and truckers, Minister for Regional Roads Geoff Brock said.
"The Eyre Highway is the primary road link between South Australia and Western Australia, supporting a high proportion of interstate and intrastate freight heavy vehicles," he said.
"At Kimba, Eyre Highway traffic currently needs to travel through closely staggered intersections at South Terrace and Cowell-Kimba Road, and insufficient road widths make these turning movements difficult and unsafe for heavy vehicles."
Early works, including service relocations and soil testing, had commenced, with major construction expected to commence in mid-2023 and be completed in 2024.
