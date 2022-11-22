Hydrogen and foreshore: Whyalla City Council sworn in, eyes challenges

Whyalla's new city council members were sworn in at an official ceremony at the Civic Centre on Monday, November 21.
Former Deputy Mayor Phill Stone was sworn in as Mayor for a four-year term. Mr Stone ran on an election platform which promised to continue the strategic direction set down by the previous council under Mayor Clare McLaughlin.
Four incumbent councillors were re-elected to serve again. These were Bill Simpson, Zia Westermann, David Knox and Tamy Pond.
Five new councillors were elected. These were Mark Inglis, Peter Borda, Peter Klobucar, Kathryn Campbell and Sharon Todd.
Polling data indicated 42 per cent of Whyalla's eligible voters participated in the steel city's local government election. The historic state average is around 30 per cent participation.
Whyalla also receive more councillor nominations than other similar sized cities on the Spencer Gulf. Nineteen candidates had contested nine vacancies.
Mayor Stone said it was great to see a mix of new and returning council members representing the city, with all five of the incumbent council members who stood for this election being re-elected, including himself.
"This will allow us to not only continue the excellent work and stability from the previous council, but also inject some new ideas and priorities to ensure we're continuing to evolve and meet the community's changing needs," he said.
Councillor elected for a second term, Zia Westerman, said she was "very happy" to see the results and that there were some "new faces in the mix".
"I am looking forward to working with Phill Stone, being on council with him last time, he was great - he'll be an even better Mayor," Ms Westerman said.
Mayor Stone sincerely thanked everyone who supported and trusted him to represent their city as mayor for the next four years.
"I am humbled by the incredible number of congratulatory wishes I have received - they reinforce the fact that I nominated to successfully lead the city to a positive future for all residents," he said.
"There are some exciting opportunities - such as hydrogen and the Foreshore Master Plan - as well as major challenges to be addressed, so I'm looking forward to working with my fellow council members to not only prioritise and move these forward, but also keep the community regularly informed on our progress."
Ms Westerman said the council would also focus on improving access to housing and accommodation to help Whyalla grow in the years ahead.
Whyalla City Council CEO Justin Commons thanked the community for their support of this year's election.
"Over the next two-to-three years, we will see once-in-a-generation projects coming online, so it will be exciting to see this council continue to capitalise on these."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.