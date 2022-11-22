Whyalla News

Hydrogen and foreshore: Whyalla City Council sworn in, eyes challenges

November 23 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whyallas new Council was officially sworn in last night. Pictured from back left, Bill Simpson, Sharon Todd, David Knox, Mayor Phill Stone, Peter Klobucar, Mark Inglis, and from front left, Tamy Pond, Zia Westerman and Peter Borda (absent Kathryn Campbell). Picture supplied.

Whyalla's new city council members were sworn in at an official ceremony at the Civic Centre on Monday, November 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.