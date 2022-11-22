Whyalla bowls: Triple competition winners named

The second of the Whyalla Golf Bowling Club's regular competitions finished with the Triples being decided and winners announced this weekend.
The club is proud to announce this year's winners as Margaret Phillips, Sue Gledhill and Robyn Watson. They put on a commanding performance on the day and throughout the season.
Runners up were Anne Grund, Raelene Birdseye and Patricia Fitzgerald, who also played to a high standard.
Players from Whyalla Golf were also selected for the annual game between North Western and Spencer Gulf Associations. They entered a close matchup between two strong sides where the quality of play was high.
In a close game North Western scored 154 shots and 36 points to defeat Spencer Gulf 141 shots and 28 points. Congratulations to the winning team who kept their composure against firm competition.
Selected players from Whyalla Golf Bowling Club were Ann Buckley, Sue Gledhill, Anne Grund, Rita Jones, Lorraine Mills and Gai Travers.
For more information about membership please contact the Whyalla Golf Bowling Club.
Rita Jones
