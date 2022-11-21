Whyalla News

Cricket: Whyalla Warriors claim inter-city cup in decider

By Jack O'Halloran
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Whyalla Warriors Upper North Championship-winning side. Top Row, from left, Jarrad Dunbar, Kurt Wilson, Dale Chenoweth, Dave Atkinson, Lachie Phillips, Peter Shepherd. Bottom Row, from left, Waylon Nielson, Brad Smith, Scott Collison, Josh Ackland, Nick Johns, Kenyan Nielson. Picture supplied.

The Whyalla Warriors combined cricket XI has won the regional Upper North Championship. Defeating Port Pirie and Roxby Downs in successive days to sweep the competition, it is the third time in five years that this year's hosts have taken out the top spot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.