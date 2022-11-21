Cricket: Whyalla Warriors claim inter-city cup in decider

The Whyalla Warriors combined cricket XI has won the regional Upper North Championship. Defeating Port Pirie and Roxby Downs in successive days to sweep the competition, it is the third time in five years that this year's hosts have taken out the top spot.
With some of the league's best players unavailable for the tournament, Whyalla relied on many of its younger players to stand up and stake their claim in the side. The home side faced Pirie in their first match-up of the weekend at Memorial Oval, looking to avenge their loss in last seasons final.
Batting first, Pirie began their innings cautiously until Kurt Wilson was brought into the attack, who struck with his first ball of the day. Patrick McNamara was the pick of the Pirie batsman, scoring a classy 67.
The visitors eventually finished their forty-five overs at 9/149, the experienced Scott Collison taking 2/21 from nine overs straight for Whyalla.
Josh Ackland set the tone early for his side, going on to strike a match-winning 82 on a difficult pitch. Some solid contributions from Lachie Phillips and Dave Atkinson helped propel Whyalla to victory.
Day two saw Roxby Downs play Whyalla in what would be the deciding match for the tournament. Whyalla won the toss and bowled first, with Nick Johns and Peter Shepherd opening proceedings.
The ball was soon handed to veteran Whyalla all-rounder Brad Smith, who wound back the clock with a stunning performance of 5/15 off nine overs. Leg spinner Dale Chenoweth also proved a handful, taking 4/32.
Chasing ninety-nine for the victory, Lachie Phillips steered the ship with a solid 31 after some early trouble. The hosts reached the required target five-wickets down in the twenty-seventh over, showcasing a dominant weekend for Whyalla against some stiff competition.
