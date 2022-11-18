Whyalla News

Meet Whyalla's new Area Councillors

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated November 18 2022 - 7:27pm, first published 6:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Provisional winners for Whyalla's nine Area Councillor vacancies have been revealed by the electoral commission. Picture by Shutterstock.

The names of nine candidates highly likely to sworn in on Monday as Area Councillors for Whyalla have been revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.