Meet Whyalla's new Area Councillors

The names of nine candidates highly likely to sworn in on Monday as Area Councillors for Whyalla have been revealed.
The Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA) had named the nine provisional local government election winners for Whyalla councillor seats. These were:
Former Deputy Mayor Phill Stone was named Whyalla's new Mayor earlier this week. The announcement of Area Councillors had been delayed due to the complexity of the count. Nineteen candidates contested nine vacancies.
Whyalla City Council said in a statement that it expected ECSA to formally declare the winners on Monday, November 21, and an official council swearing in ceremony would take place Monday evening.
Likely to be elected to council for a second term, Zia Westerman said she was "very happy" to see the results and that there were some "new faces in the mix".
"I am looking forward to working with Phill Stone, being on council with him last time, he was great - he'll be an even better Mayor," Ms Westerman said.
The growth of Whyalla and its hydrogen industry, and making the city more accessible and inclusive for residents of all ages and abilities would be priorities for Ms Westerman.
She also said housing and accommodation would be major considerations for council to help Whyalla grow.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.