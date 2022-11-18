Whyalla News

Whyalla named top five 'tree change' destinations, as house prices rise

Updated November 18 2022 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
The Michaelides family relocated from Melbourne to Whyalla and love the regional lifestyle. Pictured are Angelique, Mia, Alex and Peter. Picture supplied.

Whyalla has been named in the top five cities in the nation that are increasingly favoured by people relocating to regional communities. Three of the five top destinations are in South Australia.

