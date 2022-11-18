Whyalla News

Whyalla Secondary School takes top places in Worldskills Heat Carpentry Competition

Neave Moore
By Neave Moore
November 18 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whyalla Secondary College students, Mitchell Stuart and Luis Gibbons took out first and third place respectively at the October Worldskills Heat Carpentry competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neave Moore

Neave Moore

Journalist

Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.