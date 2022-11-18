Whyalla Secondary College students, Mitchell Stuart and Luis Gibbons took out first and third place respectively at the October Worldskills Heat Carpentry competition.
Competitors with nearly completed Certificate II in Costruction went head-to-head in the Whyalla branch of 34 regions across Australia in industry level challenges and skill tests.
The competitors were assessed on their individual knowlege, practical competence and employability skills against a set of critera formed by industry experts.
Vocational Pathways Advisor and event convenor, Carlene Paterson said the students made a wooden saw horse, demonstrated skills in planning and construction procedures, inclding drawing, costing, measuring, cutting, joins and work health and safety.
"Even though no-one finished their saw horse, they were marked on what they each competed: the accuracy of their measuring when drawing and cutting, as well as knowledge of health and safety in the workshop when using tools, and how they kept their workspace tidy," she said.
"The final results were very close."
The Gold was taken by Whyalla Secondary College's Mitchell Stuart, and Luis Gibbons received third place, following Broie Gaskin from Roxby Downs Area School.
Ms Paterson wanted to recognise the Chief Judge, Richard Megaw CITB and Department for Education, Industry Judge, Paul Templer CEG and TAFESA Lecturer, Mark Brusnahan.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
