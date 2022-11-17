Whyalla News

Rising Whyalla cyclist Lucas Hoffman sprinting for European contract

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated November 17 2022 - 11:25am, first published 11:00am
Whyalla-born Lucas Hoffman training in Australia. Picture supplied.

Whyalla cyclist Lucas Hoffman has his sights set on the professional cycling tour in Europe after being plucked from obscurity to compete for a spot in one of the world's leading teams.

