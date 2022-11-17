Whyalla cyclist Lucas Hoffman has his sights set on the professional cycling tour in Europe after being plucked from obscurity to compete for a spot in one of the world's leading teams.
Twenty-five year old Hoffman is currently vying against four other people for a 2023 spot on the Alpecin-Deceuninck team after being identified as a potential champion through the virtual cycling exercise app Zwift. He beat out more than 100,000 people around the world for the opportunity.
Zwift Academy Road Finals are currently being held in Syncrosfera, a health and performance center in Denia, Spain. Before departing, Mr Hoffman said it would be a surreal experience to train alongside his potential future team mates.
"We're training with some of the best athletes in the world, so that will be a massive experience for me. You're training with guys you watch on tv," he said.
The experience and support he had received from the local community have been critical in developing him as a cyclist, Mr Hoffman said. He started at the Whyalla Velodrome, which was about 100 metres from his childhood home, when he was 15.
"It's a really great community. They have helped me so much. I really hope one day I can pay it back," Mr Hoffman said.
Training as a junior under Keith Gibbons, Mr Hoffman said his early experiences at the Whyalla club were important to helping him find a love of cycling. It was a love he worked hard to nurture during the pandemic.
Unable to race competitively over the last two years, and looking to continue his training, Mr Hoffman turned to Zwift.
The app, which allowed him to connect his bicycle to virtual races all over the world, had led to him competition in the Zwift Academy, a series of virtual challenges in which the best athletes are selected to compete for a real world professional cycling contract.
The fourth year apprentice electrician was now eyeing a very different career.
"I'd love to race professionally over in Europe. I want to race in the Tour de France," Mr Hoffman said.
Getting noticed as a road cyclist in Australia was a huge challenge, and his success in virtual competition had made things easier, Mr Hoffman said.
"It's pretty amazing. It's going to open up so many doors, even if I'm not successful in winning the contract," he said.
When asked why he thought Whyalla had a good track record for producing champion cyclists, Mr Hoffman said it was a combination of a tight club community mixed with country grit.
"I think it's the community feeling around the club. Everyone helps each other out," he said.
"It also kids from the country. Everything is that little bit harder to do. It's a four-hour drive to Adelaide just to compete. It builds up resilience."
