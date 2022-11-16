Whyalla News

Meet the local: Whyalla's Gary Misan

By Tristan Tobin
Updated November 16 2022 - 7:06pm, first published 6:30pm
Gary Misan is a founder and the current Secretary of Whyalla Men's Shed. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

Gary Misan is the Secretary and a founder of the Whyalla Men's Shed. A retired professor with a background in healthcare, he founded the shed after learning how they enrich the lives of men in the community, especially those in retirement.

