Gary Misan is the Secretary and a founder of the Whyalla Men's Shed. A retired professor with a background in healthcare, he founded the shed after learning how they enrich the lives of men in the community, especially those in retirement.
"It's a multipurpose space designed so that guys can get together and do the kinds of things that guys like to do, but it's more about getting the guys together socially," Mr Misan said.
"They can socialise while they're working on different projects."
"We do a lot of repair and small construction jobs for the local community. So people can bring stuff in, and we can either make it for them or fix it for them."
The purpose of the shed is to make sure local men continue to have a sense of purpose and belonging at any stage of their life, which helps keep them healthy.
"What we know is if guys sit around and do nothing, particularly after retirement, then that's a recipe for early death," Mr Misan said.
"By giving them a purpose, a feeling of belonging, a sense of achievement when they make things or do things, it's good for the mental health and physical health."
We met Mr Misan at the end of a busy day manning a barbeque at the Whyalla Airport Open Day in October. The shed fundraises at local events to keep its doors open to the community.
On that day Gary and other local shed members had to go back to shops twice to cater for the huge demand. They had cooked and sold around 400 sausages.
"We've been really surprised by how many people were here and how much custom we got. We didn't really cater for that," Mr Misan said.
He said community events like the airport open day were great for local groups to help them fundraise and meet the public.
