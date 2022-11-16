Young musician takes next steps with award winning song | Video

A young local has received an exciting boost to her first steps to stardom, with an invitation to perform at Elder Hall Adelaide next week.
At just 10 years of age, Annelia 'Annie' Pearson is already an accomplished performer.
Having graced the stage as a singer, dancer and an actor, she is now making a name for herself as a songwriter, with her original song 'Goodbye My Friend' winning the Rock/Pop category for primary-aged students at the 2022 Australian Society of Music Education (ASME) Young Composers Awards.
Now, Annie has been invited to the prestigious Elder Hall in Adelaide where she will perform her song live on stage and be presented her award alongside other ASME category winners from across the state on November 21.
The Stormfront Productions student wrote the song late last year, before recording it with her music tutors Alison Hams and Mark Tempany.
Stormfront's third winner of the award since 2017, Annie said she was looking forward to performing more in the future.
"I sang in Adelaide as part of a choir for the ANZAC Dawn Service, and I'm singing at McHappy Day in Whyalla soon too," Annie said.
"Now I've won an award for my own song which I recorded in the studio.
"It's all very exciting".
The talented youngster also performed the song in September at the Middleback Arts Centre during the Festival Of Music.
'Goodbye My Friend' has already amassed more than 2500 views on Youtube and explores the emotions surrounding a fond farewell.
"I heard the news today, you're moving away, and we didn't even get to say goodbye," Annie sings.
"No one will ever understand me the way you did, but now you have to spread your wings and fly."
The Young Composers' Award is an annual competition for songwriters and composers established by the South Australian chapter of the Australian Society of Music Education in 1973.
The Award aims to encourage and develop musical composition by children and young adults, while the Society exists to encourage music as an integral part of education and community life.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
