Whyalla bowls: Second club championship results

The Whyalla Bowling Club has completed its second club championship tournament for the 2022/23 season with club members competing in the Championship Pairs.
The team of Dean Tully (lead), and Graham Pycroft (Skip) took out the event, and will go on to represent the club at the Men's Champ of Champ competition later in the season. Runners up were the pairing of Mike Spies (lead) and Wayne McAllan (Skip).
In very windy conditions, the final saw Pycroft / Tully win four of the first seven ends, with multiple scores on ends three and six giving them a 7 / 3 lead. A score of five shots on the eighth end resulted in Spies / McAllan take the lead 8 / 7.
Pycroft / Tully responded and won the next three ends, picking up six shots, and the score 13 / 8 in their favor. A one and two on the next two ends by Spies / McAllan and the score 13 / 11.
The 14th end saw Graham Pycroft able to remove the closest bowls of McAllan / Spies and a resulting six shots increased the Pycroft / Tully lead to eight shots with four ends to play.
McAllan / Spies won three of the next four ends to close the score to 19-16, but a single shot to Tully / Pycroft on the last end ensured their victory. The winning score was 20-16.
The 12 team Monday Night Social Bowls competition began on the November 7 with seven weeks of competition prior to the Christmas break, with further seven weeks in Jan - Mar 2023.
This competition is open to anyone who would like to come and try the game of bowls, with people welcome to fill in for teams short of players, without committing to a full 14 week season. The Club thanks Whyalla Funeral Services for its continued sponsorship of this competition.
The Friday night HOME LEAGUE continues to be popular, with five rounds played. Current order on the premiership table is Green (36), White (31), Gold (30) and Grey (23).
Results from last week were Gold (37 shots, 0 points) defeated by Grey (73 shots, 12 points), a single and two pairs played. In the other game, Green (53 shots, 3 points) were defeated by White (59 shots, 9 points), three games of pairs played. This is a very modified bowls competition made up of full and social members.
In Spencer Gulf Bowling Association 1st division pennants, Whyalla Town Gold was host to Port Augusta White, and despite losing two rinks, was able to win overall by six shots. Scores: Bull 23 / Crute 24, McAllan 20 / Lawson 22 and Pycroft 27 / Lutz 18.
The club runs a Thursday roll up, which is open to anyone wishing to play. It is table draw, a pairs competition, with names in by 12:45pm.
