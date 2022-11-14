Whyalla bowls: Men Club Fours results

Whyalla Golf Bowling Club completed their Mens Club Fours in warm conditions on Sunday, November 6.
Winners were David Vale, Allen Bastian, Mal Harper and Matt Sims.
Runners up were Peter Mitchell, Geoff Smale, Dene Mintern, and Gary Grund.
The Winners will now play in the Spencer Gulf Bowling Association Champ of Champs on Sunday, November 20 at Whyalla Golf Bowling Club.
In other bowling news, Gary Smith a former Golf BC Member, who now plays for Laura BC has been selected in the Bowls Australia over 60s competition.
Prossers Social Bowls, which commences on Tuesday January 10, is now being organised. So talk to your fellow workers and enter a team of four for this very popular competition.
For more information call the Whyalla Golf Bowling Club 8645 9088.
