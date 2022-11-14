Both games on Sunday were tight, with the winning teams coming out on top by only a few runs.
Indians versus Cats
When Indians met the Cats again on Sunday it resulted in a close match-up. Good fielding and pitching from both sides kept the batters honest, with only four safe hits in the entire game.
Both the Cats and the Indians were kept scoreless in their first innings'.
In the second, Cats player Jen Ormsby thumped an infield home run to centre, and Danielle Wiltshire made it on with a good hit to the left.
Indians went on in the second. Mirella Morina made it on with a hit to centre, with wasted opportunities ensuring only two Indians players made it across home plate.
In the third innings some Indians errors helped Cats players Taylor Mitchell and Moreana Hopkins across home plate. Indians managed one more batter across home plate in the fourth but it wasn't enough.
At the end of play Cats brought home the win 3-1.
Shout Outs
Cats - Danielle Wiltshire and Jen Ormsby
Indians - Mirella Morina and Kaitlyn Coulthard
Safe Hits
Cats - D. Wilstshire 1, Jen Ormsby 1 (HR) - Pitching - J. Ormsby 3 K2
Indians - Carmen Buzzacott 1, Mirella Morina 1 - Catches - Jess Childs 1 - Pitching - Carmen Buzzacott 2 K2.
Tigers versus Eagles
The Eagles were kept scoreless in the first innings.
The Tigers had more luck, with Tanya Connor notching up a 3 base hit to left and Kath Wilson knocking a pitch to shortstop. A hit to left from Santana Looyestyn helped get two Tigers players across in the first.
The Eagles fought back in the second innings, getting two across home and another two from errors. Good play from Maree Ellis, Sharyn Nottle, Joan Shea, Jennell Prosser, Aliya Pedler Jeanne Mcintosh, and Courtney Looyestyn.
Special mention goes to Eagles player Maree Ellis, who had a cracker day at short finishing with four catches and a double play as teammate Judi Kneebone took a catch and then threw out the Tiger's runner to finish up.
The Eagles took home the win 5-4.
Shout Outs
Eagles - Maree Ellis and Sharyn Nottle
Tigers - Shianne Wilson and Jeanne Mcintosh
Safe Hits - J. Kneebone 1, M. Ellis 1, G. Colson 1, S. Nottle 3 S. Dodd 3 - Catches- M. Ellis 4, J.Kneebone 1, S. Nottle.
Saturday November 19
2.30pm - Eagles Vs Cats
4.05pm - Road Runners Vs Tigers
Set Up - Eagles
Pac Up - Road Runners
Canteen/Bye - Indians
