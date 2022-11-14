Whyalla News

Northern Super League: West Augusta defeat North Whyalla

By Jack O'Halloran
Updated November 14 2022 - 7:16pm, first published 3:00pm
In a nail-biting contest in the Northern Super League cricket over the weekend, West Augusta prevailed against the previously unbeaten North Whyalla.

