In a nail-biting contest in the Northern Super League cricket over the weekend, West Augusta prevailed against the previously unbeaten North Whyalla.
Missing some of their best players, Norths would have been hoping for their younger players to stand up to the contest, however they failed to stop Augusta from claiming victory by eight runs amid stormy conditions across the Gulf.
West Augusta won the toss and elected to bat first at ETSA Oval, with openers Chris Davis and Kale Irvine beginning proceedings for the home side. The hosts reached 0/19 before losing their first wicket, Davis for nine at the hands of Blake Turner-Wiebrick.
Following the early loss, Augusta looked to rebuild and Irvine built a steady partnership with Mitchell Foote. Foote acted as the aggressor while Irvine looked to wear the North bowlers down, and the pair put on 52 before Foote was dismissed by Matt Quist for 30.
There began an epic collapse for West Augusta, losing 8/43 as Quist and Ali Khan ripped through the hosts, taking 4/27 and 4/26 respectively. West Augusta managed to reach 118 before Turner-Wiebrick took the final wicket.
North's were confident in their ability to chase down the score set by West Augusta, however Lachie Phillips was bowled for a second ball duck early in the innings, a premonition of the following chase.
Quist followed soon after and before long Norths were struggling at 4/56. Chad Clothier and Jimmy Abdulla put on a much needed partnership of 37, but Clothiers dismissal resulted in a tail order collapse of 5/17.
With eight runs required, Kale Irvine handed the final blow to North's, as he finished with 4/26 and the visitors were all-out for 110.
The result sees North's suffer their first loss of the season, while bottom-ranked West Augusta record their first win of the Northern Super League.
