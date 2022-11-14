'Incredible honour': Phill Stone named Whyalla's next Mayor

Whyalla's next Mayor Phill Stone has said it an "incredible honour" to be voted into the top job, and committed to better council communication with locals about progress on key projects across the city.
Mr Stone had been the current Deputy Mayor, and won a tight race against fellow candidate and local businessman Tom Antonio, 3399 votes to 3168.
Steel city residents mailed in 6567 valid postal ballots to help decide who should run council. Voting results for nine Area Councillor vacancies were still pending on Monday, November 14.
Mr Stone campaigned on a promise to continue council's current strategic direction and said he believed the former council run by outgoing Mayor Clare McLaughlin had, "achieved a lot."
Foremost in his priorities would be continuing work to implement the foreshore masterplan, and overseeing the delivery of revival works to the city's recreational centre.
Mr Stone said he would push for upgrade works to the current recreational centre to be started and finished before 30 June 2023. He also said he was open to considerations to build a new recreation centre in future, but did not want to leave the city without recreational amenities while those discussions were underway.
While outgoing council had done a good job, it could have done more to communicate to residents that progress was indeed happening on key projects, Mr Stone said.
Better communication would "keep us far more united," he said, and committed to letting the community know how much headway was being made.
"Whyalla is growing. There is a future," Mr Stone said.
Key to that future would be a steel city "revitalisation" driven by emergent green hydrogen industry, Mr Stone believed. He also said he would work with council CEO Justin Commons to find solutions to the housing shortages hobbling Whyalla's future growth and frustrating its current residents.
Leaders across Whyalla have said they believe hydrogen projects will bring growth to the city in coming years, with government and private sector commitment to hydrogen appearing much more solid than for other prospective industries in years gone by that eventually fell over.
Mr Stone said he would also honour his commitment to review and take to council suggestions from the community received on his Facebook posts during the election campaign.
Among Mr Stone's first priorities on taking office will be implementing existing plans to temporarily relocate council operations to the former Edward John Eyre High School site, as the council looks for solutions to serious structural issues with the Civic Centre on Darling Terrace.
Council will relocate to the temporary former high school site early in 2023.
