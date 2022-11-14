Whyalla News

Snaky thieves steal Whyalla's new lizard road signs

By Tristan Tobin
Updated November 14 2022 - 2:41pm, first published 11:00am
Kerryann Jacobs, left, and Whyalla City Council Project Manager Landscape Sam Bourne need your help to locate the stolen lizard crossing signs. Picture supplied.

Thieves have taken new road signs warning residents to look out for crossing lizards, upsetting a young local girl who lobbied council to install signs after she became concerned too many reptiles were being run over by cars.

Local News

