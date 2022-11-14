Thieves have taken new road signs warning residents to look out for crossing lizards, upsetting a young local girl who lobbied council to install signs after she became concerned too many reptiles were being run over by cars.
Two signs have been stolen from the Mullaquana Road location in less than a month. In the latest instance thieves removed not only the sign but the pole and the concrete foundation securing it into the ground, in a move the council described as "brazen".
"As well as putting the wildlife at increased risk, this is costing ratepayers' money and wasting valuable time and resources," Sam Bourne, council landscape project manager, said.
Kerryann Jacobs, the young girl who encouraged council to put up the signs, said it made her sad knowing the vulnerable wildlife were once again at risk because of the thieves' actions
"I just want to see them protected and help them get across the road safely. It's really sad to know more are likely to be killed because people won't know they are there," Kerryann said.
Kerryann's mother - Annette Jacobs - said it was disheartening news for her daughter.
"She's trying to do the right thing, so knowing someone in the community is deliberately taking the signs for their own private use is very upsetting and troubling for her," Ms Jacobs said.
Council's Sam Bourne was hopeful community support would help find a resolution.
"We had an overwhelming response to our first social media post - it reached more than 7000 people and had over 1000 likes, reactions, comments and shares - so we're hoping we can get people just as engaged in helping find these heartless thieves."
Mr Bourne said anyone with any information regarding the crimes can either call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 - where you can remain completely anonymous - or local police on 8648 8020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.